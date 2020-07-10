Arrests
• Mildred Amber Kirby, 40, 6719 Lawrence County 327, Trinity; identity theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Decatur police)
• John David Gerlach, 44, 176 New Center Road, Hartselle; second-degree domestic violence; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Penny Moore, 197 Olde Dogwood Trail, Decatur; two counts of third-degree forgery, second-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,250. (Decatur police)
• Donald Torrain Burgess, 39, 641 13th Ave. N.W., Apt. 6, Decatur; third-degree domestic violence; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Decatur police)
• Michael Shann Springer, 55, 389 Spring Valley Road, Hartselle; trafficking in methamphetamine; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $125,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Joshua Randall Usery, 26, 23753 Slate Road, Elkmont; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• George Carroll Farmer II, 44, 15306 McCormick Lane, Lot 1, Athens; aggravated assault of a child; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jocelyn Stewart, 28, Alabama 99, Athens; possession of imitation drugs, second-degree forgery; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $6,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Mark Laurence Stafford, 66, 20280 River View Drive, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Athens police)
• Kali Paige Burton, 27, 413 Elkton St., Athens; chemical endangerment of a child; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Basil Cortlan Hicks, 29, 409 Skyview Drive, Athens; first-degree assault; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
