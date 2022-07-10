ARRESTS
• Forron Omar Johnson, 25, Trinity; fraudulent use of a credit/debit card; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Priceville police)
• Melissa Ann Hale, 54, Decatur; identity theft; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Brian Garcia Martinez, 26, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $4,700. (Decatur police)
• Ashley Michelle Gabbard, 32, Hartselle; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Decatur police)
• Cristina Monica Goode, 45, Town Creek; first-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Loy A. McCary, 40, Moulton; two counts of possession of controlled substance; in Lawrence County Jail with bail set at $7,500. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Katelyn Reece Murphree, 30, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Timothy Combs, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee; failure to register as a sex offender; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Renia Hines, Athens; drug trafficking; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Michelle Kelley, Prospect, Tennessee; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jason Kimbrough, Athens; destruction of property by prisoner; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• April Lalonde, Ardmore; two counts of third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Michael Meagher, Athens; first-degree possession of marijuana; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Peyton Parker, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Wesley Pyle, Decatur; drug trafficking; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
