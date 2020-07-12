Arrests
• Sanchez Ramon Freeman, 23, 1005 Bristol St., Athens; second-degree receiving stolen property; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $4,500. (Troopers)
• Adam Louis Malone, 33, 14459 Lucas Ferry Road, Athens; third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Amanda Michele Miller, 41, 16557 Baltzell Road, Athens; two counts of third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Darrell Dajuan Clemons, 19, 225 Sixth Ave. N.W., Decatur; second-degree receiving stolen property; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Troopers)
• Perry Torain, 21, 1801 Eighth Ave. S.W., Decatur; second-degree receiving stolen property; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Troopers)
