ARRESTS
• Michael Joseph Richard, 47, Hartselle; second-degree sexual abuse; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Stephen Matthew John, 38, Lacey’s Spring; breaking and entering a vehicle; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Somerville police)
• Kayla Nicole Brown, 27, Hartselle; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• James Hardie Richards, 35, Hartselle; third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Torianto Toney, Huntsville; third-degree escape; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Alabama Law Enforcement Agency)
