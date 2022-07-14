ARRESTS
• Jarvis Harrell, Sandy Springs, Georgia; identity theft, first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• William Jones, Athens; second-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Preston McFarland, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• William Offringa, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Christopher George Ellison, 45, Decatur; third-degree forgery; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Joshua Allen Early, 44, Moulton; two counts of possession of controlled substance, third-degree promoting prison contraband; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,400. (Trinity police)
