Arrests
• Katlin Amber Burgess, 25, Decatur; first-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Earl Dwain Wallace Jr., 52, Somerville; failure to register as a sex offender; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $3,100. (Morgan sheriff)
• Joshua A. Chappell, 28, Hartselle; child abuse; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Christopher Cody Brown, 33, Falkville; breaking and entering a vehicle; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $16,000. (Decatur police)
• Jonathan B. Stricklin, 38, Moulton; pistol possession by violent felon, possession of controlled substance, drug trafficking; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Waylon Tracy Way, 51, Moulton; possession of controlled substance; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Moulton police)
• Jimmy Green, Athens; second-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Laura Hines, Athens; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Wesley Pyle, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Timothy Thompson, Elkmont; failure to register as a sex offender; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Zachary Wilson, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
