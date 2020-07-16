Arrests
• Aaron Patrick Roets, 20, 106 Stephenson Road, Hartselle; first-degree possession of marijuana; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Morgan sheriff)
• Karren Len Osborn Little, 56, 116 Lucille Drive S.W., Decatur; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,600. (Decatur police)
• Isaiah Lee Akers, 20, 30 Aday Road, Eva; third-degree burglary; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Falkville police)
• Emily Angela McCllough, 23, 3393 Alabama 67 S., Somerville; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,600. (Morgan sheriff)
