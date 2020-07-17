Arrests
• Johnny Wayne Clem, 43, 28191 Oakgrove Road, Ardmore; two counts of first-degree possession of a forged instrument; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $10,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jeremiah Ja’Viare Childs, 20, 1011 Grandview Blvd., Apt. 122, Huntsville; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Basil Cortlan Hicks, 29, 409 Skyview Drive, Athens; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Belinda Faye McCluskey, 47, 106 Scotland Drive, Athens; possession of a controlled substance, fraudulent use of a credit or debit card, and third-degree possession of a forged instrument; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jonathan Colby Parsons, 28, 25755 Chris Way, Apt. 32, Athens; second-degree domestic violence assault; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
