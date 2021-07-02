Arrests
• Alicia Nicole Allen, 24, Decatur; third-degree theft and forgery; in Morgan County Jail with bail amount not available. (Decatur police)
• Christopher Lynn Everson, 50, Hartselle; breaking and entering a vehicle; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Hartselle police)
• Frederick Carl Chatman, 56, Hartselle; possession of methamphetamine and ex-felon in possession of a firearm; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Morgan sheriff)
• Enola Athena Grace Hodgin, 50, New Market; sale/distribution of methamphetamine; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• James Carl Hendrix, 55, Morgan County; drug trafficking and a misdemeanor; in Morgan County Jail with bail amount not available. (Morgan sheriff)
• Jonathan William Pike, 36, Hartselle; third-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Joseph Garrett Boxley, 25, Madison; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Tanya Maxwell Miller Vaughn, 62, Russellville; possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Athens police)
• Whitney Caine Mitchell, 37, Ardmore; third-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $1,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Dustin Chad Montgomery, 39, Athens; drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set for the trafficking charge and $3,500 for the other charges. (Limestone sheriff)
