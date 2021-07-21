Arrests
• Robert Freeman Sledge Jr., 59, Decatur; two counts of drug trafficking, two counts of possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Decatur police)
• Victoria Michelle Mendoza, 37, Hartselle; two counts of third-degree theft, possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Morgan sheriff)
• Russell Wade Mitchell, 46, Hartselle; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• Jessica Odessa Powell, 35, Falkville; identity theft; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Morgan sheriff)
• Cristian Gye Lansdell, 29, Hartselle; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Morgan sheriff)
• Thomas Wayne Johnson, 44, Toney; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Athens police)
• Andrew Tyler Jones, 31, Harvest; first-degree possession of marijuana; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Kahrli Cheyenne Powers, 25, Athens; distribution of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Matthew Scott Munden, 34, Ardmore; breaking and entering a vehicle; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Chelsea Lynn Wise, 29, Elkmont; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Heath Allen Griffin, 39, Athens; third or subsequent conviction of third-degree domestic violence; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Athens police)
• Brandon Michael Swanger, 29, Henagar; torture/willful abuse of a child; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Athens police)
• Seth Bradley Carter, 27, Toney, second-degree promoting prison contraband; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $6,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Rusty Don Parker, 38, Killen; third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.