Arrests
• Nicholas Hunter Powell, 23, 509 Hine St., Moulton; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Decatur police)
• Kenneth Briggs, 46, 5004 Kings Drive, Adamsville; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• Kala Lynn Collins, 23, 17165 Shadow Wood Lane, Athens; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $600. (Decatur police)
• William Alexander Eckstein, 22, 139 Mattie Court, Madison; first-degree assault; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $10,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Travion Traman Kemp, 26, 292 Pauline Drive, Hazel Green; third-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $1,500. (Huntsville police)
• Joseph Dakota Medley, 23, 25756 Smithfield Road, Elkmont; third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Johnny Wayne Clem, 43, 28191 Oakgrove Road, Ardmore; third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Megan Sue Clark, 26, 114 Station House Drive, Harvest; two counts of possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $6,000. (Limestone sheriff)
