Arrests
• Morgan Renee Negri Hammonds, 31, 12288 Quinn Road, Athens; three counts of fraudulent use of a credit or debit card; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $4,500. (Athens police)
• Anthony David White, 40, 1820 N. Riley Ave., Indianapolis; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Heather Marie Gates, 26, 29595 Old Scrouge Road, Ardmore; chemical endangerment of a child; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jessica Lynn Pylant, 37, 12965 Elk River Mills Road, Athens; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Joseph Dakota Medley, 23, 25756 Smithfield Road, Elkmont; six counts of unlawful breaking and entering; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $15,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Anthony Glen Brown, 55, 18767 McWilliams St., Elkmont; second-degree assault; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Gregory Lance Kelley, 36, 309 N. Malone St., Apt. F7, Athens; fraudulent use of a credit or debit card, distribution of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Alexander Creed Slaten, 19, 726 Yeager Lane, Auburn; first-degree possession of marijuana; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Hartselle police)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.