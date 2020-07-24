Arrests
• Joseph Michael Coffman, 29, 14072 Chris Way, Apt. 30, Athens; third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Eric Frehley Chambers, 22, 111 Walker Ave., Apt. 802, Huntsville; third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Athens police)
• William Francis-Lee Ouellette Jr., 18, 20068 Delaney Road, Apt. D, Athens; fraudulent use of a credit or debit card; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $1,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Corey Lee Johnson, 38, 20782 Elkton Road, Athens; second-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
