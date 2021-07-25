Arrests
• Treci Nichole Shugrue, 35, Decatur; first-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Morgan sheriff)
• Jordan Matthew Hays, 37, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,600. (Morgan sheriff)
• Wesley Matthew Abstance, 34, Hartselle; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Decatur police)
• Fabian Luray Mason, 29, Decatur; first-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Decatur police)
• John Fincher Doss, 55, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Decatur police)
• Cody Lance Riggs, 25, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• James Eric Temple, 53, Athens; third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jalmal Malcolm Petite, 29, Huntsville; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Nathan Forrest Stewart; 25, Hartselle; two counts of third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Athens police)
