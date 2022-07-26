ARRESTS
• Christopher Walter Hutchens, 23, Lacey’s Spring; first-degree theft; was in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Michael Gabriel Reed, 33, Decatur; aggravated assault; was in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Kayla Alexsandria House, 34, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; was in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Eddie Edward Dotson, 44, Decatur; possession of methamphetamine; was in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Alabama Department of Corrections)
• Shannon Wayne Bradley, 50, Huntsville; first-degree theft, second-degree theft, two counts of third-degree forgery; was in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $9,500. (Hartselle police)
• Kelly Gene Walker, 31, Lacey’s Spring; two counts of possession of controlled substance; was in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Kera Beth Griffin, 27, Hartselle; four counts of third-degree burglary, possession of controlled substance; was in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Jessica Renee Hunt, 44, Athens; possession of controlled substance; was in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Daryl Leslie Powell, 27, Morgan County; possession of controlled substance; was in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Decatur police)
• Joseph Lee Osborne, 33, Huntsville; breaking and entering a vehicle; was in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,800. (Decatur police)
• Stephen Matthew John, 38, Lacey’s Spring; breaking and entering a vehicle; was in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Somerville police)
• Jeremy Caleb Newson, 42, Madison; possession of controlled substance; was in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Brittany Diamond Thomas, 34, Morgan County; third-degree theft, first-degree possession of marijuana; was in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $4,100. (Decatur police)
• Roderick Jacquez Bell, 32, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; was in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,300. (Decatur police)
• Randy Gene Kyle Jr., 33, Athens; third-degree theft; was in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Hartselle police)
• Darrell Scott Raley, 53, Hanceville; possession of controlled substance; was in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Rusty Wayne Mizell, 43, Trinity; possession of controlled substance; was in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Jadakis Montay Madden, 20, Courtland; second-degree rape; was in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Michael John Richard, 46, Hartselle; possession of controlled substance; was in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Gary Swearinger, Hazel Green; three counts of possession of controlled substance; was in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Carlos Royles, Athens; second-degree assault, fraudulent use of a credit/debit card; was in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Christopher Green, Elkmont; possession of controlled substance; was in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Ronnie Green II, Athens; possession of controlled substance; was in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jeremy Moore, Athens; second-degree assault; was in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Mary Hall, Minor Hill, Tennessee; five counts of possession of burglar’s tools; was in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jonathan Mims, Elkmont; possession of controlled substance; was in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Bryan Powell, Elkmont; attempted murder, discharging firearm into occupied dwelling/vehicle; was in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Keith Sparks, Madison; first-degree rape, first-degree sexual abuse; was in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Madison police)
• Michael Hardy, Elkmont; third-degree theft; was in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Bryan Powell, Elkmont; first-degree theft, two counts of possession of controlled substance; was in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jady Whorton, Gurley; second-degree manufacturing of controlled substance; was in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jeuranathan M.S. Grant, Madison; two counts of first-degree theft, second-degree theft; was in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.