Arrests
• Timothy Jackson Knowlton, 24, Morgan County; drug trafficking; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Cameron Chase Hudson, 21, Hanceville; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Ivori Jalene Scales, 21, Decatur; shooting into an occupied building; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Hartselle police)
• Alexander Creed Slaten, 20, Hartselle; failure to register as a sex offender; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Sherry Elliott, 48, Athens; first-degree financial exploitation of the elderly; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
