Arrests
• Tony Randall Hopkins, 47, Decatur; first-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $10,000. (Decatur police)
• Robert Eugene Davis, 51, Morgan County; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $8,000. (Decatur police)
• Chastain Vitilar Tyree Grubbs, 29, Decatur; first-degree theft, forgery; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Tyrone Pickett, 50, Athens; two counts of possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Cathel M. Westmoreland, 55, Addison; drug trafficking; in Lawrence County Jail with bail set at $10,000. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Ronnie Facison Jr., Athens; distribution of a controlled substance, drug trafficking; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• James Tucker, Toney; third-degree escape; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Amber Wallace, Athens; chemical endangerment of a child; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.