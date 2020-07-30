Arrests
• Samuel Quentin Hoback, 21, 30176 Veto Road, Elkmont; two counts of possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Gregory Scott Poss, 37, 27853 McKee Road, Athens; two counts of third-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Matthew Blake Ferguson, 35, 2812 Wimberly Drive S.W. Apt. 1, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance, second-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Morgan sheriff)
• Edward Lee Turrentine, 51, 668 Wilson Mountain Road, Falkville; three counts of distribution of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $15,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Bridget Reane Hall, 42, 9 Shadow Drive, Somerville; trafficking in methamphetamine, distribution of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $15,600. (Morgan sheriff)
• Nicholas Wayne Oden, 31, 1107 Thompson Road, Hartselle; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Morgan sheriff)
