Arrests
• Ashley Nicole Clemons, 32, Decatur; three counts of possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Autumn Dawn Bryant, 23, Arab; two counts of soliciting a controlled substance crime; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Christopher Michael Walker, 43, Decatur; breaking and entering a vehicle; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Danny Wayne Morgan, 53, Decatur; possession of methamphetamine; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Aloysius Jermell Sears, 36, Decatur; third-degree burglary; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Hannah Megan Shelton, 29, Trinity; second-degree promoting prison contraband; in Lawrence County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Whitney Kidd, Ardmore; possession of controlled substance, third-degree forgery; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Ryan Nelson, Huntsville; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Janessa White, Ardmore; distribution of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Ardmore police)
• Juston Wray, Elkmont; two counts of drug trafficking; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
