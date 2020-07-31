Arrests
• Joe Wade Williams, 46, 23366 Elkton Road, Athens; violation of domestic violence protection order; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Adam Lee Watkins, 35, 700 Fifth Ave., Apt. G16, Athens; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Adam Louis Malone, 33, 14459 Lucas Perry Road, Athens; third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Rusty Lee Wood, 37, 14761 U.S. 72, Athens; strangulation or suffocation; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Joshua Lee Wilson, 28, 626 Katie Lane S.W., Cullman; two counts of second-degree rape, two counts of second-degree sodomy, electronic solicitation of a child; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Priceville police)
