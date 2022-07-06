ARRESTS
• Kristan Lashaun Patricio, 28, Decatur; second-degree promoting prison contraband, two counts of using stolen credit/debit card; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Trevor Lee Warren, 21, Huntsville; first-degree receiving stolen property; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Hartselle police)
• Tabitha Georgette Blankenship, 48, Hillsboro; second-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $3,812. (Morgan sheriff)
• Kevin Wayne Hunter, 34, Haleyville; second-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Agustin Gomez Jr., 21, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Alex Alexander Hendricks, 25, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $4,100. (Decatur police)
• Michelle Andrea Munoz, 27, Madison; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Decatur police)
• Tony Dewayne Jones, 46, Morgan County; first-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Hartselle police)
• Jeremy Orlanda Orr, 45, Hartselle; smuggling of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,500. (Priceville police)
• Kimberly Roshell Lambert, 43, Hartselle; two counts of possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,300. (Priceville police)
• Anthony Wayne Murphree, 56, Mobile; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Decatur police)
• Brandon Ellis Buckelew, 36, Hartselle; third-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Trinity police)
• Pamyla D. Patterson, 54, Moulton; possession of controlled substance; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Sherry Carthen, Tanner; second-degree elder abuse; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Patrick Cooper, Town Creek; failure to register as a sex offender; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Raymond Holloway, Toney; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Brandon Laney, Cullman; second-degree promoting prison contraband; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Mikle Maner, Rogersville; third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Lorna Mitchell, Hazel Green; three counts of possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Peyton Parker, Athens; second-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Randall Brown Jr., Toney; third-degree forgery; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Paul Davis, Elkmont; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jessica Padgett, Rogersville; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Joshua Daquan Warren, Decatur; third-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
