ARRESTS
• Justin Harold Callahan, 35, Hartselle; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail with set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• Robin Marlin Blackwood, 42, Decatur; four counts of fraudulent use of a credit/debit card, first-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Joshua Shane Carter, 30; first-degree burglary, possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Hartselle police)
• Bryan Thomas Jones, 45, Trinity; distribution of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $15,300. (Trinity police)
• Andy Wayne Newsome, 38, Phil Campbell; two counts of possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana; in Lawrence County Jail with bail set at $4,500. (Moulton police)
• Stanley Colwell, Athens; manslaughter; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (State troopers)
• Ashley Nichole Dempsey, Athens; four counts of third-degree forgery; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Joshua Emerson, Lester; second-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jesse Johnson, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Randall McClung, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jordan Tuck, Athens; chemical endangerment of a child; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
