ARRESTS
• Earl Sherrill III, 42, Hanceville; first-degree sodomy; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $20,000. (Decatur police)
• Stacey Maria Adams, 33, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Christopher George Ellison, 45, Decatur; third-degree forgery; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Jenna Brooke Bennett, 33, Hanceville; two counts of possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Kevaun Turner, Athens; first-degree assault, second-degree assault; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Larquis Crutcher, Athens; failure to register as a sex offender; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Matthew Smith, Athens; third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.