Arrests
• Ashley Carol Batrum, 37, 340 Hester Drive, Whitehouse, Tennessee; manufacturing/sale/transfer of precursors drugs; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Frank James Johnson, 22, 409 Skyview Drive, Athens; first-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Athens police)
• Robert Rogers, 48, 10420 U.S. 31, Lot No. 76, Tanner; second-degree assault; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Christopher Lynn Adams, 39, 20006 Piney Chapel Road, Athens; third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jonathan Deivon Wiggins, 21, 22604 Pepper Road, Athens; possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $7,500. (Athens police)
• Nicholas Hunter Powell, 23, 509 Hine St., Athens; first-degree possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $7,500. (Athens police)
• Logan Dewayne Frost, 30, 16330 Witty Mill Road, Elkmont; third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Johnny Ray Jordan, 59, 154 Heather St., Lacey’s Spring; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Belinda Faye McCluskey, 47, 16543 Chris Way, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jordan Taylor Brann, 24, 4302 Saundralane Drive, Huntsville; first-degree criminal mischief; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Lucas Leon Spann, 30, 1 Lawrence County 537, Moulton; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jamal Phalon Anderson, 27, 107 Edinburg Drive, Athens; drug trafficking; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Samuel Roy Morris, 64, 1505 Calvin Private Drive No. 30, Athens; first-degree forgery; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Rex Daniel Carter, 33, 13443 L&M Acres Drive, Athens; destruction of property by prisoner; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Kendrick Seth Miller, 30, 21879 Daveen Drive, Athens; destruction of property by prisoner; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Costillo Dontae Carthen, 30, 24678 Garrett Road, Belle Mina; second-degree receiving stolen property, possession of pistol by a violent felon; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $6,000. (Athens police)
