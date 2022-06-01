Arrests
• Christopher George Lackey, 43, Vinemont; two counts of third-degree forgery; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Dantashia Tenille Green, 28, Athens; distribution of controlled substance, possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $9,400. (Decatur police)
• Deandre Laquais Davidson, 25, Huntsville; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Nicholas Nakeem Buford, 34, Muscle Shoals; two counts of possession of controlled substance; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.