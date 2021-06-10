Arrests
• Stanley Pierce Loosier, 36, Courtland; possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Decatur police)
• Matthew Todd Houston, 43, Decatur; third-degree elder abuse and neglect; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $6,000. (Decatur police)
• Jerry Lynn Jackson, 56, Huntsville; third-degree theft and a misdemeanor; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $20,300. (Decatur police)
• Jeremy Alexander Harris, 35, Decatur; first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $100,000. (Decatur police)
• Ronney Facison, 51, Harvest; two counts of possession of dangerous drugs; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Tasha Miranda Brewer, 25, Decatur; two counts of possession of dangerous drugs and misdemeanors; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Decatur police)
• Malik Cleave Lyons, 21, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Decatur police)
• Austin Lee Hamm, 25, Hartselle; possession of a controlled substance and two misdemeanors; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,600. (Morgan sheriff)
• Tracy Lynn Bradford, 36, Hartselle; two counts of possession of dangerous drugs; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Sarah Rose Gregory, 34, Athens; possession of a controlled substance and two misdemeanors; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $4,500. (Athens police)
• Kyle Nickey Hicks, 34, Gadsden; third-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $1,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Michael Wayne Wood, 51, Athens; possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Limestone sheriff)
