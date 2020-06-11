Arrests
• Apiffany Tremaine Smith, 32, 402 Moulton St. S.W., Decatur; felon in possession of firearm, possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, possession of synthetic narcotics; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $6,800. (Decatur police)
• Jennifer Lee Jackson, 37, 1016 Fifth Ave., Decatur; possession of methamphetamine; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Morgan sheriff)
• Brandon Leigh Langford, 43, 18285 Wells Road, Athens; first-degree escape; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Dean Ray Lindsey, 47, 16239 Log Cabin Road, Athens; domestic violence by strangulation; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Kevin Lee Walker, 46, 1023 W. Wheeler St., Dyersburg, Tennessee; first-degree receiving stolen property; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
