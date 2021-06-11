Arrests
• Ricardo S. Bass, 39, Huntsville; first-degree robbery; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $200,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Ashley Clemons, 31, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Morgan sheriff)
• Darren Jamahl Smith, 27, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Morgan sheriff)
• James Glen Stegall, 44, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Morgan sheriff)
• Mandi Lynn Miller, 40, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Athens police)
• Whitney Caine Mitchell, 37, Ardmore; first-degree receiving stolen property, first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $11,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• John Yates McDonald, 25, Flemington, New Jersey; two counts of breaking and entering a vehicle, third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $7,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Alexandria Lynne Davis, 28, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Athens police)
