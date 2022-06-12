Arrests
• Shiloh Kirk Harper, 46, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,500. (Morgan sheriff)
• Timothy Kevin Mayers, 33, Lacey’s Spring; possession of methamphetamine; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• John David Sanchez, 29, Tanner; first-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $6,500. (Morgan sheriff)
• Joshua Temoka Dutton, 34, Trinity; forgery; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $40,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Brooklyn Faith Hart, 22, Danville; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Demetrius LaShawn Holsey, 48, Decatur; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Decatur police)
• Earl Van Cook, 60, Moulton; five counts of distribution of controlled substance, drug trafficking; in Lawrence County Jail with bail set at $35,000. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Kamarelvo Sheree Jones, 47, Town Creek; second-degree assault; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Jessica Danielle Danley, 31, Killen; possession of controlled substance; in Lawrence County Jail with bail set at $2,100. (Moulton police)
• James Fredrick Nichol, 43, Courtland; second-degree robbery, second-degree assault; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Natasha Maria Nichol, 40, Courtland; second-degree robbery, second-degree assault; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Jesse Baker, Owens Cross Roads; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jamichael Al’markus Bell, 24, Athens; second-degree assault; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.