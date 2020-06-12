Arrests
• James Michael Holt II, 46, 27203 Lewis Road No. 230, Athens; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• David Wayne Monroe, 58, 24688 Seventh St., Ardmore; distribution of dangerous drugs; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $10,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Alexia Clair Lynleigh Devaney, 20, 3094 County Line Road, Madison; first-degree receiving stolen property; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
