ARRESTS
• William Buster Boldin, 54, Lacey’s Spring; failure to register as sex offender; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Amber Nicole Moore, 29, Somerville; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Joseph M. Barr, 46, Hartselle; possession of controlled substance; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Globus Chevez Cooper, 36, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Lawrence County Jail with bail set at $1,800. (Courtland police)
• Stevie Leander Simpson, 46, Mount Hope; two counts of third-degree burglary, first-degree theft; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Moulton police)
• Roger Lee West, 41, Town Creek; possession of controlled substance; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Wesley Eugene Pyle, 38, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Caleb Green, 21, Athens; third-degree burglary, possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Kristie Bates, Ardmore, Tennessee; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Michael Eckstein, Athens; second-degree assault; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Gerald Pearce, homeless; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
