Arrests
• Selina Kay Davis, 45, 1212 Cantrell Ave. S.W., Decatur; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Decatur police)
• Gregory Lynn Smith, 48, 24125 Mooresville Road, Athens; possession of synthetic narcotics; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Decatur police)
• Cody L. Smith, 28, 1212 Cantrell Ave. S.W., Decatur; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Decatur police)
• Ronald Wayne Jones Jr., 37, 15586 Shaw Road No. 10, Athens; third-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $1,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Mary Francis Ward, 29, 846 Barnett Road, Minor Hill, Tennessee; first-degree receiving stolen property, third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $10,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Meghin Leanne Burgess, 30, 214 Crossrail Circle, Harvest; possession of methamphetamine; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
