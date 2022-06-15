Arrests
• Alphonso Goode, 62, Decatur; failure to register as a sex offender; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Morgan sheriff)
• Tiffany Elizabeth Henderson, 22, Hartselle; chemical endangerment of a child; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Ashley Nicole Wright, 25, Eva; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Kristan Lashaun Patricio, 28, Decatur; two counts of possession/use of credit/debit card; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Barry Lee Hammond, 36, Trinity; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,900. (Decatur police)
• Kim Campbell Carl, 55, Decatur; second-degree assault; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Decatur police)
• Jovaughn Nicollas Stevenson, 40, Harvest; possession of methamphetamine; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• James Everett Collier, 52, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• William Darnell Lark, 28; first-degree theft, third-degree robbery; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Moulton police)
• Randall Allison Brown Jr., 42; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Jacqueline Nicole Chambers, 36; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Jamari Battle, Attalla; three counts of breaking and entering a vehicle; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Heather McCarthy, Athens; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Paul Pugh, Toney; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.