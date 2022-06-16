Arrests
• Eric Robbins Burgess, 41, Moulton; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Jessica Lanea McDonald, 30, Huntsville; second-degree promoting prison contraband; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Randall Lamar Hudson, 51, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• Christopher Ryan McCulloch, 33, Hartselle; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• James Garnett McMurray III, 33, Hartselle; first-degree theft, two counts of third-degree forgery; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $7,000. (Decatur police)
• Chad Ellis Garrie, 43, Trinity; first-degree receiving stolen property, third-degree burglary; in Lawrence County Jail with bail set at $60,000. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Amanda Brooks, Elkmont; third-degree promoting prison contraband; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Randall Brown Jr., Toney; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Jacqueline Chambers, Toney; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Samuel Hoback, Elkmont; first-degree promoting prison contraband; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jerry Long, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Anthony Rose, Athens; first-degree promoting prison contraband; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Kenneth Vinyard, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Steven Waldrep, Decatur; first-degree promoting prison contraband; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jennifer Wicker, Ardmore; second-degree promoting prison contraband, possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
