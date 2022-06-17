Arrests
• Dearea Once Tucker, 28, Decatur; third-degree robbery; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Adam Thomas Cowherd, 22, Decatur; third-degree burglary; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (State probation and parole)
• Kimberly McMillan Kelley, 38, Trinity; possession of controlled substance; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Forrest Willie Owens, 28, Moulton; possession of controlled substance; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Jeremy Germaine Lassie, 38, Athens; two counts of third-degree forgery; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police, Limestone sheriff)
• Bettina Deanne Summers, 38, Harvest; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Autumn Beadle, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jonathan Parsons, Athens; second-degree assault; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
