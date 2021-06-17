Arrests
• Xavier Lecario Allen Jr., 21, Huntsville; second-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Nicholas Shane Hill, 41, Decatur; promoting prison contraband; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Morgan sheriff)
• Bobby Joe Speegle, 45, Tuscumbia; first-degree human trafficking; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Morgan sheriff)
• Kendrick Seth Miller, 31, Athens; second-degree promoting prison contraband; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Bradley Dean Hasting, 40, Athens; possession of methamphetamine; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
