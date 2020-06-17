Arrests
• Timothy Manson Moore, 40, 60 Oxford Lane, Priceville; possession of obscene matter; in Morgan County Jail awaiting transfer. (Morgan sheriff)
• Shani Brienna Walker, 42, 1952 Union Hill Road, Lacey's Spring; possession of heroin with intent to distribute; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,300. (Morgan sheriff)
• Leah Isbell, 33, 1110 Fifth Ave S.E., Decatur; first-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Decatur police)
• Felishon M. Gladney, 49, 2215 Acadia Drive S.W. F117, Decatur; first-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Decatur police)
• Danny Lee Tucker, 35, 2972 Rescue Road, Union Grove; first-degree receiving stolen property; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500.
• Samantha Lynn Kalka, 30, 7535 Republic, Warren, Michigan; possession of cocaine with intent to distribute; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Hartselle police)
• Daniel Craig Abbott, 35, 3181 Alabama 20 W., Decatur; third-degree burglary; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Decatur police)
• Steven Allen Coats, 40, 2304 McBurney Drive, Florence; third-degree burglary; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Falkville police)
• Luis Ortiz, 19, 619 Fifth Ave. S.W., Decatur; possession of an altered firearm; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $4,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jeremy Lee Lewis, 38, 9825 U.S. 31, Tanner; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,000. (Limestone sheriff)
