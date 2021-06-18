Arrests
• Kelsey Fletcher, 21, breaking and entering a vehicle; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Decatur police)
• Christopher Trey Butts, 25, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• Jeffrey Douglas Schlaman, 46, Madison; possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,800. (Morgan sheriff)
• Jeremy Ryan Brazier, 28, Morgan County; first-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Joshua Dashaun McLemore, 25, Athens; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Justin Lee Jarrett, 31, Killen; second-degree assault; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Athens police)
• Ryan Tyler Ozio, 29, Huntsville; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $10,000. (Limestone sheriff)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.