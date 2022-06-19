Arrests
• Jeremy O’Neal Mahathy, 40, Danville; possession of methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Daniel Allen Davis, 48, Madison; drug trafficking, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $15,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Paula Suzette Holt, 48, Decatur; possession of methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Chelsie Nicole Lampkin, 21, Decatur; breaking and entering a vehicle; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $10,000. (Decatur police)
• Regan Elisabeth Kulp, 23, Lawrence, Kansas; fugitive from justice; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Mykah Elise Andregg, 22, Lawrence, Kansas; fugitive from justice; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Marla Sue Andregg, 44, Gardner, Kansas; fugitive from justice; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Christy Lee Vess, 36, Trinity; forgery; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Teddy Rashad Johnson, 33, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Decatur police)
• Lamrya C. Brown, 50, Decatur; second-degree forgery, first-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Andy Ray Keenum, 38, Moulton; possession of controlled substance; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Moulton police)
• Angel Morgan, 21; three counts of possession of controlled substance; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Forrest Willie Owens, 28, Moulton; possession of controlled substance; in Lawrence County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Ted William Wright, 37, Florence; third-degree burglary, third-degree theft; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Moulton police)
• Tanya Michelle Chambers, 41, Decatur; third-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Joshua Dean, Killen; third-degree escape; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Alyssa Jones, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Karlee Schaper, Erie, Pennsylvania; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
