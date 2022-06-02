Arrests
• Dewan Marques Troupe, 31, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Phillip Bernard Harris, 43, Decatur; first-degree sodomy, first-degree rape; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $60,000. (Decatur police)
• Robin Lynn Brown, 48, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $3,200. (Decatur police)
• Ricky Kyle Lawson, 37, Berry; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Decatur police)
• Colina Lacey Moyers, 32, Decatur; first-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• William Eugene Bendall Jr., 36, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Alabama Department of Corrections)
• Talitha Lance Russell, 44, Lynn; breaking and entering a vehicle; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Moulton police)
• Joseph White, Chicago; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jeremiah Bennett, Lester; two counts of sexual abuse of a child less than 12; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Oscar Draper Jr., Madison; second-degree assault; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
