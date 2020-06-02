Arrests
• Crystal Joetta Wayne, 38, 10070 Alabama 431 S. Lot 17, New Hope; possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Lukas Wyatt Fortenberry, 21, 216 Anders Road, Morgan County; possession of heroin; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Morgan sheriff)
• Christopher Michael Lacy, 35, 270 Garrison Road, Hartselle; unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Morgan sheriff)
• Enola Athena Grace Hodgin, 48, 31 Amherst Drive, Morgan County; first-degree robbery; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Michele Long, 53, 608 Brookside Drive, Albertville; possession of methamphetamine; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Mandy Bentley Bates, 44, 516 Craft Lane N.E., Hartselle; unlawful possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $10,900. (Decatur police)
• Jeremy Ryan Brazier, 27, 61 Lasater Road, Morgan County; possession of synthetic narcotics; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (State troopers)
• Ashley Nicole Clemons, 30, 2115 Central Parkway S.W. K11, Decatur; unlawful possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Decatur police)
• Myndarius Shaquan Rogers, 25, 1710 Rogers Drive, Athens; possession of a pistol by a violent felon; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Athens police)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.