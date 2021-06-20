Arrests
• William Joshua Butler, 41, Hartselle; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• George Jarrett Gay, 43, Trinity; aggravated assault; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Trinity police)
• Marion Antrione Johnson, 33, Bessemer; two counts of third-degree burglary, first-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Trinity police)
• Rodrico Antwon Files, 32, Bessemer; two counts of third-degree burglary, first-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Trinity police)
• Sheri Marie Angotta, 35, Athens; third-degree forgery, possession of controlled substance, identity theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $9,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Myndarius Shaquan Rogers, 26, Athens; third-degree promoting prison contraband; in Limestone County Jail with bail at $1,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Scott Dewayne Vanness, 48, Grant; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Christina Lee Jarrett, 30, Athens; two counts of first-degree forgery; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
