Arrests
• Jeremy Ryan Brazier, 27, 61 Lasater Road, Lacey’s Spring; second-degree assault; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Morgan sheriff)
• Steven Wayne Whitworth, 35, 403 Rooks St., Hartselle; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Hartselle police)
• Dwight Darnell Harris, 51, 424 Fourth Ave. S.W., Decatur; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,600. (Decatur police)
• Tommy Ray Alldredge, 32, 209 Buck Road, Athens; first-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Trey Tyler Blankenship, 24, 72 Bernices Private Drive, Danville; using a false identity, third-degree burglary, using a false ID to obstruct justice; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Morgan sheriff)
• Dustin Wayne Bumpus, 27, 77 Mallachi Road, Decatur; first-degree receiving stolen property; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Priceville police)
• Tony Linard Joles, 58, 122567 Nuclear Plant Road, Athens; second-degree theft of property; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Darnell Jeruan Chandler, 38, 3325 Dunn Drive S.W. No. 43, Huntsville; possession of synthetic narcotics; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $3,600. (Decatur police)
• Ashley Nichole Dabbs, 35, 4485 Cumby Road, Quinton; possession of synthetic narcotics; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• Richard Hunter Seale, 28, 3526 U.S. 31 S., Decatur; trafficking in stolen identities, using false name to obstruct justice, possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $8,800. (Decatur police)
• Christine Frances Thompson, 24, 118 Dexter Circle, Madison; second-degree receiving stolen property; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Michael Wallace Quinn, 32, 118 Dexter Circle, Madison; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Nathan John Bible, 29, 730 Germantown Circle, East Ridge, Tennessee; first-degree possession of marijuana, obstructing police; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $11,000. (Huntsville police)
• Pete Amalio Hernandez, 32, 18498 Hightower Road, Athens; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Athens police)
• Mariah Carole Cook, 26, 1098 Old Railroad Bed Road, Madison; first-degree theft, second-degree assault; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Justin Keith McClung, 34, 24691 McClung Lane, Athens; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Rebecca Dianne Ilarraza, 32, 22433 Pine Road, Athens; sex offender notification violation; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $15,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Breanna Maxine Sides, 23, 13422 Marks Drive, Athens; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Athens police)
• Amber Leane Wallace, 35, 17083 Matthew Way, Athens; chemical endangerment of a child; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
