ARRESTS
• Adam Dale Winsett, 30, Hartselle; second-degree assault; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $10,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Tennis Warren Maxwell, 26, Hartselle; possession of methamphetamine; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Kenneth Briggs, 48, Decatur; second-degree assault; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $30,600. (Decatur police)
• Joshua David Lindley, 21, Lacey’s Spring; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Hartselle police)
• Winston Santana Whitworth, 21, Hartselle; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Hartselle police)
• Neimiah Dymarcus Vawters, 23, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Barry Lee Hammond, 36, Trinity; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Stephanie Nicole Pugh, 37, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Corey Thomas Sircy, 34, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $3,200. (Decatur police)
• Nancy Jane Coyer, 45, Toney; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Hartselle police)
• Clayton Ty Jay, 21, Arab; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Alejandro Tomas, 24, Decatur; possession of cocaine; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Ronnee Suzanne Jennings, 49, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Morgan sheriff)
• Justin Thomas Roger Parker, 41, Morgan County; trafficking methamphetamine; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Rikki Alisha Perry, 33, Elkmont; third-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Breanna Kay Steele, 29, Moulton; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Hartselle police)
• Christopher Cody Brown, 33, Falkville; breaking and entering a vehicle; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Decatur police)
• Brian Peak, Cullman; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Chesley Whitsett, Five Points, Tennessee; third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Huntsville police)
• Douglas Leon Green, 57; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Beatry L. Love, 39, Florence; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
