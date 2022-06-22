Arrests
• Shannon Wallace Breeding, 38, Morgan County; two counts of possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $3,200. (Decatur police)
• Monica Lynn Sparkman, 33, Morgan County; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Kristal Ann Lilly, 38, Hillsboro; terrorist threat, possession of controlled substance, first-degree assault; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Hillsboro police)
• Dantarius S. Merckerson, 28; first-degree theft, possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
