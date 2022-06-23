Arrests
• Megan Chantell Ross, 31, Decatur; fraudulent use of a credit/debit card; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Michael Andrew Pierre Strong, 38, Decatur; two counts of possession of controlled substance, second-degree promoting prison contraband; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,400. (Decatur police)
• Jacob John Thomas Frasure, 25, Toney; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Tevin O’Keith Stover, 29, Hartselle; two counts of second-degree burglary, two counts of second-degree theft, breaking and entering, two counts of second-degree receiving stolen property; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $20,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Autumn Dawn Bryant, 22, Arab; possession of heroin, first-degree possession of marijuana; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Melissa McElroy Holmes, 55, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Joshua Shane Carter, 30; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Hartselle police)
• Randal Lamar Hudson, 51, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• William Wayne Cox, 56, Decatur; third-degree burglary; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Mary Joyce Moore, 40, Decatur; breaking and entering a vehicle, possession of methamphetamine; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Decatur police)
• Ricky Moore, 38, Trinity; possession of controlled substance; in Lawrence County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Jeremy Dale Adams, 40, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Autumn Beadle, Athens; chemical endangerment of a child; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Steven Gandy, Elkmont; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Johnny Jordan, Huntsville; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Dylan Schnakenberg, Athens; first-degree assault, third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Susan Stubbs, Athens; third-degree theft, second-degree forgery; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.