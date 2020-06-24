ARRESTS
• Isaiah Antwan Taylor, 20, 1005 Royal Drive S.E., Decatur; possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, first-degree possession of marijuana; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $8,100. (Decatur police)
• Donald Lee Orton Jr., 50, 1426 Rison Ave., Huntsville; possession of synthetic narcotics; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,600. (Decatur police)
• Drew Bradley Ibarra, 25, 10021 James Drive, Athens; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jessica Nechelle Davis, 44, 3804 Valleydale Road No. 3, Huntsville; second-degree possession of a forged instrument; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Bella Fuller, 18, 104 Canyon Drive, Madison; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $4,500. (Madison police)
• Jason Ray Rose, 45, 12294 Grigsby Ferry Road, Elkmont; intimidating a witness, unlawful imprisonment; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Leah Jeanne Garner, 29, 18414 Alabama 99 No. 39, Athens; first-degree theft, fraudulent use of a credit or debit card; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Mckinley Titus Morrow, 42, 1041 Lower Dry Creek Road, Lacey’s Spring; third-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Randall Leon Cope, 36, 1875 Carter Road, Mayfield; first-degree receiving stolen property; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jason Kruse Marshall, 48, 27181 Village Drive, Athens; second-degree receiving stolen property; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,250. (Madison police)
• Terry Lee Cline, 20, 13443 Reid Road, Athens; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,250. (Limestone sheriff)
• Amanda Beth Malone, 40, 1208 Plainview Circle, Athens; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Immanuel Taiwan Cowley, 27, 1021 Routon Drive S.W., Decatur; sex offender notification violation; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $15,000. (Athens police)
• Jimmy Darrell King, 52, 309 Vine Street, Athens; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Cooper Barron Burrus, 18, 1209 Sommers Ridge Drive, Athens; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Athens police)
• Jamarque Rahntez Torain, 40, 2166 Westbury Court S.W., Decatur; prescription of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
