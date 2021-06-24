Arrests
• Johnny Darryl Strong Jr., 29, Decatur; first-degree robbery and second-degree assault; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $50,000. (Alabama Department of Corrections)
• Jerry Lynn Jackson, 56, Huntsville; third-degree theft and a misdemeanor; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $20,300. (Decatur police)
• Benjamin Hunter Griffin, 25, Morgan County; possession of heroin and three misdemeanors; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,900. (Morgan sheriff)
• Eric Brandon Townsend, 45, Morgan County; third-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail amount not available. (Decatur police)
• Caroline Ruth Inman, 30, Cherokee; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Ashley Delea Tankersley, 28, Ardmore; possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Pierre Jamal Yarbrough, 30, Decatur; first-degree receiving stolen property; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Brandon Michael Swanger, 29, Henagar; torture/willful abuse of a child; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $50,000. (Limestone sheriff)
