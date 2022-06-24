Arrests
• Lori Ann Ray, 43, Morgan County; second-degree receiving stolen property; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Somerville police)
• Dorris Morgan, 59, Montgomery; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• Timothy Joseph Swanson, 37, Decatur; drug trafficking, possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Rachael Alisha Crowe, 33, Decatur; second-degree promoting prison contraband, possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Christopher O’Bryan Bright, 34, Huntsville; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Charles Tarran Howard, 38; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Jamie Rebecca Larsen, 40; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Ciprian Pena, Athens; third-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
