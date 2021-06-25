Arrests
• Zackrey Dakota Lott, 30, Moulton; assault; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Decatur police)
• David Lee Garrison, 48, Lacey’s Spring; sale/distribution of methamphetamine; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Gerald Randall Couch, 69, Lacey’s Spring; possession of methamphetamine; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Cheyanne Rain McKelvy, 23, Decatur; possession of methamphetamine; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Brooke Marie Burket, 22, Enterprise; possession of a controlled substance and two misdemeanors; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $6,000. (Madison police)
• Justin Alan Dietterick, 37, Harvest; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Angel Monzell Wilson, 44, Athens; identity theft and trafficking in stolen identities; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Duane Lee Merrell, 51, Athens; third-degree possession of a forged instrument; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $1,500. (Athens police)
• Christopher Ryan Aday II, 21, Minor Hill, Tennessee; third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
